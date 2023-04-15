Sarasota deputies: At least 1 dead, SB lanes blocked off after crash on I-75

Only one southbound lane is open at this time while an investigation continues.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is assisting Florida Highway Patrol with a crash that resulted in at least one person dead and others hurt.

In a flash report, the sheriff's office explains the crash involved two vehicles that collided on Interstate 75 at mile marker 196 southbound.

Only one southbound lane is open at this time while an investigation continues.

Honore Avenue from Laurel Road to Castle Drive is shut down while law enforcement is on scene.

"Motorists are being asked to take alternate routes to avoid the area," the sheriff's office said in the report.