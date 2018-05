SARASOTA, Fla. – Sarasota County sheriff's deputies are responding to an opening in the road in Sarasota.

The sheriff's office is asking for motorists to avoid the intersection of Proctor Road and South Beneva Road in Sarasota.

A tweet from the sheriff's offices hows a hole in the road.

Deputies are responding to an opening in the road at Proctor and Beneva Roads in Sarasota. Road and Bridge have been notified and are en route to investigate. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/sA3X79dASa — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) May 19, 2018

