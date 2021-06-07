Sarasota County to resume normal operations after Hurricane Elsa

On Wednesday, most local government offices and services will start up again.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Elsa moves toward the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, Sarasota County leaders say local government offices and services will resume normal operations Wednesday.

During a meeting Tuesday evening, the county EOC said Sarasota County will see the biggest impacts from the storm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Anticipating better conditions Wednesday, county leaders are reopening most offices and services that day.

Sarasota County libraries and county buildings will reopen. Also, Sarasota County Area Transit fixed-route service, SCAT Plus, and OnDemand will restart service at 8 a.m. Wednesday by Sarasota County and the Siesta Breeze.

Solid waste collection resumes Wednesday across the county but is delayed by one day.

However, there are a few services that will remain closed Wednesday in the county.

If you made a reservation for Wednesday at one of the Sarasota County parks or facilities, those reservations are canceled. According to a release, the county says payments made for canceled reservations will be applied to any outstanding balances or those payments will be refunded.

For questions or concerns regarding reservations, call 941-861-7275 or email parksonline@scgov.net.

All summer camps will be closed Wednesday in Sarasota County. Families will get a full refund for camp days missed by this cancelation, according to a release. For questions or more information, contact the camp office at 941-861-7275 or email parksonline@scgov.net.

County leaders say they are continuing to monitor Hurricane Elsa. For more information on the storm's impacts in the area, you can call the Sarasota County Area Contact Center at 941-861-5000.