Help still available through Sarasota County's Emergency Rental Assistance Program

SARASOTA, Fla — After officials distributed more than $11 million in aid to Sarasota County residents who have struggled with rent and utilities, the Sarasota County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) still has more money available.

Last year Sarasota County ERAP received a total of $17.2 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The county started accepting ERAP applications on May 5, 2021. Along with the help of some community organizations, county staff members have worked to help disburse the funds as quickly as possible. They have also been available to assist residents with filling out their ERAP applications correctly as resident ambassadors at select community organizations, including the public library.

"The housing situation is dire for many people so we are encouraging people to submit an application as soon as possible," said Laurel Varnell, ERAP manager for Sarasota County.

Through the program, 900 families have received financial assistance with a total of 8,400 months' worth of rent and 3,500 months' worth of household utility payments. Over the past several months, the program has relied on social services organizations and local businesses, as well as several other community partners. Along with helping residents submit applications, the organizations have helped with spreading information about the program, community outreach, and providing feedback.

County officials said the funding has been a lifeline for many Sarasota families.

"It is a little bit harder for us if someone is coming in several months behind on their rent. If they come in right when they know they are unable to make any future rental payments, it makes everyone's lives a little bit easier and it reduces the stress," Varnell said.

"Nothing beats a failure but a try, so come in and see what information you need," said Carolyn Mason, an ERAP ambassador.

Aside from access to technology like computers, the internet, and smartphones, Mason said some of the biggest challenges she sees people face is not acknowledging they need assistance and can't face their burdens all alone.

"Some of them their pride won't allow them to reach out and ask for this help and those are the people we want to try and reach," Mason said.

Sarasota County officials encourage residents who may be eligible for ERAP to visit the program's website here.