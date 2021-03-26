x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sarasota County

Sarasota County Fair beefs up security following shooting last weekend

Amalie Arena will be lending the fair its metal detectors in order to prevent any weapons from entering the event.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Fair is taking steps to beef up security following a shooting on March 20 at the fairgrounds.

Amalie Arena will be lending the fair its metal detectors in order to prevent any weapons from entering the event.

The police department will also have extra officers on the patrol at the fairgrounds and has worked with the private security company hired for the event to heighten its protective measures.

"The private security company contracted by the Sarasota County Fair Board will be searching bags and using wands on patrons before admittance to the fairgrounds," the police department wrote.

Last Saturday, an 18-year-old was hospitalized after being shot at the fair. At the time, police said they did not have evidence that the shooting between the gunman and teenager was random. 

This weekend will be the last chance for people to enjoy the fair located on Fruitville Road. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter