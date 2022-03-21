Sarasota County Fair organizers, police reassure public safety following 'unsubstantiated' threat

Leaders of the Sarasota County Fair said they've set up what they call a three-point security system to keep fairgoers safe.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Fairgoers will now see an increased security and law enforcement presence at the Sarasota County Fair after an "unsubstantiated" threat against specific people who may have been at the fair was made this weekend.

While the threat was unfounded and investigators say the potential plot may have considered "the use of 'Orbeez' guns" the continued presence is to ensure a safe environment for family fun.

"This is something that is of our utmost importance, which is providing that safe environment for the people to come out and we want everybody to come out have a good time," said Dale Oswalt, Chairman Sarasota County Fair Board.

Leaders of the Sarasota County Fair said they've set up what they call a three-point security system with Sarasota police officers, sheriff deputies, and off-duty correctional officers acting as private security, to keep fairgoers safe.

"We also have the Evolve Weapons Detection System at each of our entrances that would detect any weapons or guns that could be brought into the fairgrounds," Oswalt said.

Along with the fair rides, families can expect anything from camel rides, racing pigs, a petting zoo, ventriloquist, magic shows, and various stage performances.

"And even the local high schools and adults are forming bands - will be here a couple of nights because we want to treat them like rock stars for a couple of days," said Ron Diamond who has been a performer at the fair for nearly 50 years.

One of the highlights of the fair for many folks is the vast array of mouth-watering delicacies and offerings of pastries and confectionary by vendors.

Giant turkey legs, funnel cakes, candied apples and corn-on-the-cob await fairgoers.

"It's awesome to be through the pandemic, it was really limiting for small business owners," said Barb Adams, a food vendor.

Adams said she suspects this past weekend's turnout was low because local schools were out on spring break. However, she expects many hoping to catch a bite of foods they can only get once a year to pour in soon.

"I think this coming weekend is gonna be a strong weekend for us all," Adams said.

While vendors look forward to the weekend influx, organizers are inviting folks to take advantage of their special "$2 Tuesday." The $2 pricing applies to things like entry fees, ride tickets and special menu items.

The fair continues daily through Sunday, March 27 at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds on Ringling Boulevard near Fruitville Road.