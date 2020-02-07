2 Sarasota County Fire Department employees test positive for COVID-19

Emergency workers have been wearing extra personal protection equipment.

The Sarasota County Fire Department says two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

One of them had come in contact with an employee who previously tested positive on June 25.

The fire department is working with the Department of Health on doing contact tracing while additional cleaning and decontamination efforts are underway.

Firefighters are taking extra steps to keep themselves healthy during the pandemic, including wearing additional personal protective equipment. They have been instructed to shower and wash their uniforms at the ends of each shift before going home.

