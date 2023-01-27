Bringing the heat to Sarasota: County to hold Fire Fest

County officials say the event aims to show the significance of prescribed fires to Florida’s ecosystem.

VENICE, Fla. — Smoke and fire seen Saturday in a Sarasota County reserve aren't cause for alarm — officials are welcoming the public to its Fire Fest event in an effort to inform the community about the importance of prescribed fires to the ecosystem.

The free event will feature hay rides, a game zone for children, a campfire to roast s'mores, light refreshments and, of course, a live prescribed fire. Guests will be given a first-hand look at how these manmade fires are necessary to prevent actual wildfires from burning out of control.

It's scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve, located at 1800 Mabry Carlton Parkway.

According to Sarasota County Emergency Services, on-the-ground controlled fire mitigation techniques burn up overgrown brush and forest litter — dangerous fuels that could cause a small fire to become much larger.

These prescribed fires help local species, like the threatened gopher tortoise, by creating nesting areas for them to live. They also help to promote the growth of plants and shrubs in the area, as well as seed and fruit production.