House fire shuts down part of Casey Key Road in Nokomis

Deputies are asking drivers to find a different route and avoid this area.

A house fire in Nokomis has part of Casey Key Road shutdown.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says the 2300 block up to the 2700 block of Casey Key Road will be shut down while a fire is investigated.

Investigators say everyone who was inside the home is safe and so are neighbors.

