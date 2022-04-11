Sarasota County Food Truck Rally kicks off at North Jetty Park

Around seven local food trucks were at the event with a variety of mouth-watering and tasty foods available.

Example video title will go here for this video

VENICE, Fla. — Are you a food lover and looking for something fun to do this Friday evening? Perhaps you just want something different for dinner?

You could check out a family fun event that is taking place at the North Jetty Park. The Sarasota County Food Truck Rally kicks off today at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

This is the first big event at the park since it reopened after Hurricane Ian. Up to seven local food trucks are expected at the event with a variety of mouth-watering and tasty foods available.

The trucks started arriving at the park around 2 p.m. This is the fourth year in a row that the Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources is hosting this event.

It's coming at a time when the hurricane has impacted many community members. Debris clearing crews recently removed tonnes of vegetation debris to clear the way for the park to reopen.