Sarasota County Food Truck Rally kicks off at North Jetty Park

VENICE, Fla. — Are you a food lover and looking for something fun to do this Friday evening? Perhaps you just want something different for dinner?
You could check out a family fun event that is taking place at the North Jetty Park. The Sarasota County Food Truck Rally kicks off today at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.
This is the first big event at the park since it reopened after Hurricane Ian. Up to seven local food trucks are expected at the event with a variety of mouth-watering and tasty foods available.
The trucks started arriving at the park around 2 p.m. This is the fourth year in a row that the Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources is hosting this event.
It's coming at a time when the hurricane has impacted many community members. Debris clearing crews recently removed tonnes of vegetation debris to clear the way for the park to reopen.
The Food Truck Rally is among a series of county-run family-friendly events scheduled for the first Friday in November, December and January.