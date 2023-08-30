How Sarasota County fared in Hurricane Idalia

A boil water advisory is in place for the residents of Casey Key and some major area roads remain closed.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — While Sarasota County was spared the destruction the region saw from Hurricane Ian, Hurricane Idalia is still leaving some lingering impacts.

The county posted that Manasota Key Road north of Blind Pass/Middle Beach has been washed out, and traffic cannot pass in either direction.

For evacuated residents returning to Casey Key, a boil water notice is currently in effect.

Many county services are expected to return to normal on Thursday as surging water continues to recede throughout the day on Wednesday.

Barrier islands experienced "significant coastal flooding," according to the City of Sarasota, with five-plus feet of water covering streets around high tide after noon on Wednesday, however, the water receded relatively quickly.

The county received 2,000 311 calls the day before and the day of the hurricane, coordinating access to county resources and transportation to evacuation centers.

Fourteen evacuation centers were opened throughout the county in preparation for Hurricane Idalia, which have since closed. School leaders are in the process of cleaning facilities to reopen schools on Thursday. Transportation services, food services and after-school activities will also resume on Thursday, according to the district.

Breeze Transit Services are expected to resume normal operations beginning on Thursday, given the roadways are passable. Check here for the latest updates.