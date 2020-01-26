SARASOTA, Fla. — An inmate at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility was found dead in his cell early Sunday morning.

Kurt Jacobsen, 46, was declared dead around 4:14 a.m., according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Life-saving efforts and CPR were given, but they were not successful.

It's believed Jacobsen took his own life, however, an investigation is ongoing.

He had been in jail for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon since Dec. 9.

Deputies say his next of kin were notified.

