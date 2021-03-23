Sarasota County kicks-off its centennial celebration

The county will hold 100 events for the next 100 days to memorialize the famous men and women who made the county what it is today.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — One-hundred years ago, Sarasota County was officially created.

County leaders gathered outside the historic courthouse on Tuesday to begin the centennial celebration, announcing 100 events for the next 100 days. The events will memorialize the famous men and women who made the county what it is today.

It was in 1921 Sarasota split from Manatee County due to poor road construction.

But, to understand how we got here, we have to go back...way back.

The county may have defined its borders and claimed its stake in the Sunshine State 100 years ago, but way before European settlers stepped foot in Florida, the coastal region we now call Sarasota was home to many ancient civilizations.

Throughout the years, archaeologists have uncovered human remains of prehistoric hunters and animals -- like the saber tooth tiger and giant sloth -- that date back to more than 10,000 years. Dozens of ancient burial sites have also been uncovered throughout the county dating back thousands of years.

Fast forward to the late 19th century and around 60 Scottish families arrived at Sarasota Bay in an attempt to colonize the area. However, the Florida frontier proved to be too harsh for the settlers, and after a few months, the group disbanded.

That's when Sarasota's first true visionary stepped onto the scene. A real estate developer by the name of J.H. Gillespie arrived in Sarasota to help the ailing colony.

Under Gillespie's leadership, Sarasota cleared the wilderness and built the area's first roads and established the first railroad service. On top of this, Gillespie also created farmland and a wharf on Sarasota Bay, leading to a vital fishing industry.

The town of Sarasota was officially incorporated in 1902 and Gillespie became its first mayor. At this point, Sarasota belonged to Manatee County.

Eight years later, and the man who literally put Sarasota County on the map arrived. Chicago banker Owen Burns came to Sarasota to promote the city as a holiday retreat for the wealthy elite. Burns was instrumental in making Sarasota the city we see today through various dredging and construction projects. He is also the key person who pushed to divide Sarasota from Manatee County.

In 1921, Sarasota officially split from Manatee County due to the county's inability to construct quality roads.

One-hundred years later, and Sarasota County is a vacation destination littered with beautiful beaches and a thriving arts district.