OSPREY, Fla. — A family's dog did not survive a house fire that broke out Monday afternoon.
It happened in the area of El Greco and Shore drives, with reports of flames shooting out of the home's roof, according to a Sarasota County spokeswoman.
More than 20 firefighters from area departments worked together to fight the fire. They eventually got inside through the side garage door. It's believed the fire started somewhere in one of the back bedrooms.
While no one was home at the time, the family's dog was killed.
The State Fire Marshal's office has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.
RELATED: 13 dogs killed in house fire
RELATED: Finally, a forever home: The 300-plus dogs saved from an 'unsafe' breeder are being adopted today
What other people are reading right now:
- Chick-fil-A to stop donating to Christian organizations that drew LGBTQ protests
- Highway patrol: 3 dead in shooting at Walmart in Oklahoma
- Sheriff: More than 100 people arrested in human trafficking investigation
- 10 shot, 4 killed at backyard party in Fresno, Calif.
- Man falls to his death on Carnival cruise ship
- Polk County firefighters working to put out large fire at a Lakeland recycling facility
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter