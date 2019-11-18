OSPREY, Fla. — A family's dog did not survive a house fire that broke out Monday afternoon.

It happened in the area of El Greco and Shore drives, with reports of flames shooting out of the home's roof, according to a Sarasota County spokeswoman.

More than 20 firefighters from area departments worked together to fight the fire. They eventually got inside through the side garage door. It's believed the fire started somewhere in one of the back bedrooms.

While no one was home at the time, the family's dog was killed.

The State Fire Marshal's office has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.

