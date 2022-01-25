Sarasota County Schools reaches out to parents to fill substitute teaching vacancies

Anyone interested in serving as a substitute teacher is asked to visit the school district's Human Resources page.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County Schools (SCS) is reaching out to parents across the district in hopes of recruiting more substitute teachers.

In a message sent out to families, the school district asked parents to consider taking the role of a substitute teacher. SCS also said it was in need of substitutes to fill other roles like cafeteria monitor, classroom aide and more.

"Sarasota County Schools prides itself on providing the highest quality instruction to all students," the school district said in its message. "Substitutes play an essential role in the delivery of instruction when teachers cannot be in the classroom."

According to the school district, the current rates for substitute positions are:

High School - $105.68

AA Degree - $125.31

Bachelor's Degree - $141.38

Master's Degree - $152.09