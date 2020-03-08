Sarasota deputies shoot, kill man armed with a knife: sheriff's office

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man was killed in a shooting involving Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies who say he threatened them with a knife.
It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of Corey Road and Dyer Lane, according to a news release.
Deputies responded to the area for a report of a battery and later came across the man, identified as 63-year-old Adrean Stephenson, walking around with a knife, the release states. He reportedly did not follow commands to drop the knife and advanced toward the deputies.
Although deputies used a Taser, they said it was not effective. Stephenson still reportedly ignored them and was shot.
The deputies involved in the shooting were not hurt, the agency said.
