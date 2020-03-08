Sarasota deputies shoot, kill man armed with a knife: sheriff's office

The deputies were not hurt.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man was killed in a shooting involving Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies who say he threatened them with a knife.

It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of Corey Road and Dyer Lane, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to the area for a report of a battery and later came across the man, identified as 63-year-old Adrean Stephenson, walking around with a knife, the release states. He reportedly did not follow commands to drop the knife and advanced toward the deputies.

Although deputies used a Taser, they said it was not effective. Stephenson still reportedly ignored them and was shot.

The deputies involved in the shooting were not hurt, the agency said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is currently conducting an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday evening in Sarasota. pic.twitter.com/mVY8tfU0HH — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) August 3, 2020

