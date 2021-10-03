No dancing allowed this year at Sarasota County Schools' high school proms

The decision is a part of new guidance sent to principals regarding the high school tradition.

Seniors at Sarasota County public schools will need to leave their dancing shoes at home for prom this year.

"No dancing" is just one of the coronavirus guidelines impacting the high school tradition, according to the school district.

Guidance shared with principals regarding prom also calls for masks to be worn during socially-distanced events.

Students will be grouped in pods, and a seating chart will be developed so "in the event a student is positive the entire group in attendance would not have to be quarantined."

Other guidance shows prom will be restricted to only the seniors from each individual school and that each high school is left to choose its venue, format and additional safety precautions.

Socially-distanced games are allowed at prom, according to Sarasota County Schools.

The newly-issued guidance does not apply to charter or private schools in the area since the school district does not oversee those arrangements.