SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County School Board fired the school board's assistant superintendent Monday following an independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

A third party was hired to conduct the months-long independent investigation of Cheraina Bonner's complaints against her boss, Jeff Maultsby.

Bonner was Maultsby's administrative assistant and says she was sexually harassed by Maultsby and faced threats of retaliation when she reported the harassment to the district's superintendent.

Maultsby will have 15 days to appeal his firing.

Among other things, Sproat Workplace Investigations concluded:

There is sufficient evidence to conclude that Jeff Maultsby sexually harassed Cheraina Bonner and that he created a hostile work environment

There is sufficient evidence to conclude that Jeff Maultsby threatened to retaliate against Cheraina Bonner for reporting her concerns

There is sufficient evidence to conclude that Dr. Todd Bowden's actions played a primary role in the District's failure to promptly and adequately address Bonner's claims of sexual harassment, hostile work environment, retaliation, and threatening behavior.

RELATED: Woman says she was sexually harassed by Sarasota Schools top leader, now dealing with PTSD and depression

RELATED: Investigation finds Sarasota asst. superintendent sexually harassed his administrative assistant

RELATED: Sarasota school official suspended after employee files complaint

A spokesperson with the district said Maultsby had been placed earlier on administrative leave -- collecting his $183,000 salary.

“He’s been on paid leave. I hope they terminate him immediately after seeing this report,” said Bonner's attorney, Sara Blackwell. "I can’t believe it hasn’t been that he’s been fired already.”

You can view the full report here.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter