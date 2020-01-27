SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County School district has fired one of its school resource officers working at a middle school.

The district confirmed her termination to 10News, saying the vote to remove her was on Jan. 21. Since the vote was after hours, her termination was effective Jan. 22.

Whyley's attorney Sara Blackwell said Whyley was fired for being untruthful.

Last fall, Whyley was trying to break up a fight between two students at Brookside Middle School. When asked by district leaders if she put her hand on a student during the fight, she said she did not.

Her attorney said Whyley forgot that she turned one of the student's heads away from the other student during the fight.

Now, Blackwell said Whyley is unable to get another job in law enforcement.

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Whyley accused school district leaders of covering up sexual misconduct at Brookside.

The newspaper said Whyley had accused school leaders of not taking seriously students' accusations that teacher Maxwell Guss touched their breasts and made sexual comments.

The Herald-Tribune said after Whyley submitted a report about leaders allegedly not responding appropriately to the allegations, she was investigated for her role in trying to break up the fight between two students.

Guss, 34, was accused of inappropriately touching students at two different schools in Sarasota County.

In November, the family of one of the students announced a lawsuit against the school district, saying their daughter reported an incident to the school's principle, but nothing happened.

Guss was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior.

