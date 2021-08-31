Sarasota County Schools updates medical exemption form under the district's mask mandate

The 90-day policy went into effect on Monday and the school district says it already needs to prevent any "abuse" of its opt-out clause.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County Schools is making a change to its mask mandate. The 90-day policy went into effect on Monday and the school district says it already needs to prevent any "abuse" of its opt-out clause.

Students won't be required to wear a mask if they receive a medical exemption. However, the school district says it's updating which medical professionals can provide that exemption.

As of Wednesday, Sep. 1, Sarasota County Schools says it will only accept medical exemptions from doctors licensed under Chapter 458, Florida Statutes; osteopathic physicians, licensed under Chapter 459, Florida Statutes; or advanced registered nurse practitioners licensed under Chapter 464, Florida Statutes.

The school district says the decision was made so that it could be "consistent in our consideration of whether medical reasons warrant individuals to be exempt from the policy."

Despite the rule change, a spokesperson for Sarasota County Schools has said most students are complying and putting on masks as they enter school.