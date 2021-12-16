Sarasota County Schools looks to hire more teachers, staff to fill shortage

The district has more than 50 open positions across its different schools, including for teachers, bus drivers and other support staff

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota County Public Schools has several job openings to fill — and they are looking for qualified candidates to reach out, including parents with school children.

The district has held several recruitment events in recent weeks with virtual job fairs and recruitment sessions. The sessions have focused on recruiting for instructional positions as well as support positions throughout the district. The district has more than 50 openings across its different schools.

Recruiters with the district are reaching out to everyone about open positions and anyone who is eligible for a position is encouraged to apply.

"The school district is always looking for more talented & engaging employees annually. Our areas of need include classified positions like bus drivers, custodians, and food & nutrition workers, as well as instructional positions like classroom teachers and program specialists," read a statement from the school district's spokesperson.

"These needs have increased in the time during & since the pandemic. We usually see the most teaching vacancies among our ESE (Exceptional Student Education) positions at a variety of age levels, and highly specialized subject areas like math and science courses," the statement read.