Sarasota County Schools will hold a digital town hall Wednesday night to discuss school safety and mental health.

The district invites parents, students and the community to participate.

To join the conversation, visit the district’s Facebook or Twitter pages. Viewers can also watch the town hall on the Education Channel (Comcast 20 or Frontier 33) or online at SarasotaCountySchools.net.

Anyone is welcome to send questions by emailing SCSTownHall@sarasotacountyschools.net.

The town hall starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

School Safety panelists include:

- Dr. Todd Bowden, Superintendent

- Bridget Ziegler, School Board Chair

- Dr. Kirk Hutchinson, Principal, Atwater Elementary School

- Jody Dumas, Executive Director of Facilities, Construction and Planning

- Mike Andreas, Director of Safety, Security and Emergency Management

- Kathie Ebaugh, Director of Planning

Mental and Behavioral Health panelists include:

- Dr. Todd Bowden, Superintendent

- Bridget Ziegler, School Board Chair

- Dr. Laura Kingsley, Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer

- Sonia Figaredo-Alberts, Executive Director of Pupil Support Services

- Debra Giacolone, Supervisor of Student Services

