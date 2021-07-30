x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sarasota County

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office K-9 laid to rest after 8 years on the force

K-9 Hiro was deployed more than 1,270 times for tracking, area searches and narcotics "sniffs" before retiring in 2017.
Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla — Rest in peace, K-9 Hiro.

A retired K-9 from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office died Thursday, the department said in a Facebook post. The Belgian Malinois was born in Slovakia and began training with Deputy Kevin Skau in October 2009.

K-9 Hiro was deployed more than 1,270 times for tracking, area searches and narcotics "sniffs" before retiring in 2017, the sheriff's office said. In November 2016, Hiro was also named employee of the month by the sheriff's department. He was laid to rest after suffering from renal failure, the sheriff's office said.

Thank you for your service, K-9 Hiro. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter