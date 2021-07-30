Sarasota County Sheriff's Office K-9 laid to rest after 8 years on the force

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla — Rest in peace, K-9 Hiro.
A retired K-9 from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office died Thursday, the department said in a Facebook post. The Belgian Malinois was born in Slovakia and began training with Deputy Kevin Skau in October 2009.
K-9 Hiro was deployed more than 1,270 times for tracking, area searches and narcotics "sniffs" before retiring in 2017, the sheriff's office said. In November 2016, Hiro was also named employee of the month by the sheriff's department. He was laid to rest after suffering from renal failure, the sheriff's office said.
Thank you for your service, K-9 Hiro.
