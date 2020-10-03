SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Spring break season has arrived in Sarasota, coinciding with events like the Sarasota County Fair and spring training.

“It is a beautiful time of year to visit Sarasota County and while we want citizens to enjoy their stay, we also want them to make safety a priority,” Sheriff Tom Knight said.

The sheriff's office is enhancing crime prevention efforts again this year as spring break visitors come to the area and local students enjoy their time off.

You’ll see an increase in law enforcement at local beaches and popular entertainment establishments. The sheriff’s office says these efforts are geared towards preventing crimes of opportunity and disrupt incidents before they occur.

“Leaving your cell phone under your towel while you go for a swim creates an opportunity for thieves,” Knight said. “Citizens should never leave personal items unattended and always be aware of their surroundings.”

Knight says this spring break safety campaign is about people enjoying their vacation but never taking safety for granted.

The sheriff's office has some tips for you to keep in mind while at the beach or exploring the county.

• Become familiar with your surroundings including nearby streets and landmarks.

Keep valuables out of sight by locking them in the trunk or hotel room safe.

Always carry wallets, purses, room and car keys securely.

Lock the doors and windows at your hotel and always lock your vehicle.

Obey traffic signals and speed limits, avoid any distractions.

Utilize crosswalks and sidewalks. Make your presence known to motorists.

Never advertise your plans to strangers - in person or online.

Stay with your group and never leave with a stranger.

Keep your drink in sight and never accept open drinks from people you do not know.

Have a designated driver or utilize a taxi service.

Be observant and report any and all suspicious activity.

These crime prevention efforts will enlist multiple agency resources including mobile assets to reach various areas throughout the county based on specific events and activities.

