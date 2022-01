FHP says he may be traveling north in a 2007 red Jeep Grand Cherokee with Florida tag 864QTK.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a 71-year-old Sarasota County man.

Florida Highway Patrol says Thomas Tousignant was last seen Wednesday on Boca Raton Avenue near Burning Tree Street in Sarasota. He was wearing a gray and white flannel shirt with a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

Thomas is described as a 6-foot-1-inch, 150-pound white man with gray hair and brown eyes.

FHP says he may be traveling north in a 2007 red Jeep Grand Cherokee with Florida tag 864QTK.