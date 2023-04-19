Leaf it out: Sarasota County to stop taking yard waste in plastic bags

Starting May 1, all grass clippings, leaves, tree limbs and branches will need to be bundled or placed in paper bags or reusable bins in order to be collected.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County leaders are reminding residents to "leaf it out."

Starting May 1, the county will stop collecting any yard waste left in plastic bags. Instead, any grass clippings, leaves, tree limbs and branches will need to be bundled or placed in paper bags or reusable bins before they're placed on the curb.

Unprepared yard waste or yard waste placed in cardboard boxes, wheelbarrows or recycling carts will not be picked up.

It's part of an ordinance the county adopted in November in an effort to increase sustainability and reduce staffing costs at the Central County Landfill.

If you haven't received one already, county leaders are sending out informational door hangers with a reminder to ditch the plastic waste bags.

To make sure your yard waste is collected:

Bundled or bagged materials should be less than four feet long, less than 40 pounds and 16 inches or less in diameter;

Fruit, ornaments or other decorations should be removed from trees and placed in the trash;

Lumber fencing and other treated wood should be placed in the trash, separate from yard waste.

Once yard waste is collected, it is transported to the landfill where it's turned into mulch that is used to block odors and prevent animals from digging at the landfill.