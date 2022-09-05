Sarasota County teachers eligible to go on 'trip of a lifetime' through TIME Teacher Fellowship program

The TIME Teacher Fellowship is designed to help teachers renew their passion for sharing knowledge with students and schools.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — We’re just a few weeks into the school year of what will be a long 10 months for students and teachers.

Summer is a time for both to rest and recharge for the next year.

Every year, 25 lucky teachers in Sarasota County get to go on a trip of a lifetime anywhere in the world as part of the TIME Teacher Fellowship program, which is designed to help teachers renew their passion.

The Barancik Foundation invested $320,000 in the program to honor Margie Baranacik’s chosen profession.

“Teaching is tough these days,” Booker High School teacher Edna Sherrell said

Sherrell received one of the trips last summer and talked about what this will mean for her and her classroom.

“They say life lessons are embedded in everything that students learn academically. It is a wonderful saying if you haven’t seen the Indian Ocean, [or to] look at what’s in the world that you’re a part of,” Sherrell said.

To be eligible for the trip, teachers must be employed in the Sarasota County school system for three years and agree to teach three more years after the trip.

“It made my life this year. It made it so much easier to return to work.”