SARASOTA, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for south-central Sarasota County until 4 a.m.

At 3:20 a.m., the NWS says a radar-indicated waterspout was located just offshore, about 20 miles southwest of North Port. Meteorologists say it was moving northeast at 25 mph.

People living in the area are urged to seek shelter immediately.

