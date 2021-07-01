Happy 100th birthday, Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. — It all started with a Sarasota Chamber of Commerce board of governors meeting at the Bank of Sarasota on April 7, 1921. A proposed bill responsible for creating Sarasota County and its new government was read and approved.
According to the Sarasota County Centennial timeline, both houses of the State Legislature unanimously approved creating the new county on May 11, 1921.
That was followed by Gov. Cary A. Hardee signing an act that authorized the establishment of Sarasota County, contingent on the results of a vote.
Among the many changes that took place during the historical time, Editor Rose Phillips Wilson renamed the Sarasota Times to reflect the development. The Sarasota County Times featured as its first headline: “Hurrah for Sarasota County!”
Sarasota was Florida's 61st county.
