Sarasota sheriff sending 340 ballistic helmets to help the people of Ukraine

The helmets come from the law enforcement agency's surplus.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is sending supplies to help the Ukrainian people fight back against Russian invaders.

In a statement, Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said contacts with the Department of Defense and the State Department had been asking law enforcement agencies for equipment to help Ukraine.

"Today, as a small token of our support, I have authorized more than 340 expired ballistic helmets from our surplus inventory to be sent to DOD contractors," Hoffman said.

According to the sheriff's office, the helmets in question are typically rotated every five years in accordance with manufacturer guidelines. But, Hoffman says they're currently being requested and would otherwise be destroyed.

The local helmets — and thousands of other donations — will be sent overseas and then brought to Ukrainian citizens fighting Russian soldiers in the streets. In the weeks ahead, the Defense Department hopes to have distributed more than 50,000 helmets and American law enforcement supplies across Ukraine.

"In his lifelong fight against communism, Ronald Reagan once said, 'A violation of human rights anywhere is the business of free people everywhere,'" wrote Hoffman, quoting the 40th president.

Hoffman urged people in Sarasota County to keep the citizens of Ukraine in their prayers.

"Ukraine's fragile democracy of only 30 years is in its infancy and is now experiencing its first big test," Hoffman wrote. "As we see the images of women and children fleeing the country and, in many cases dying on the streets, we are all struggling for ways to assist and stand with the brave people of Ukraine."

The sheriff said he — and many Americans — want to do something to "alleviate the death and destruction caused at the hands of Vladimir Putin."