Fire department: Venice garage fire escalated quickly after 2 men airlifted for burns

VENICE, Fla. — Several local and state agencies are investigating what led up to an explosion and fire in a detached garage in Venice.

On Oct. 15, first responders were called out to a home on Sunset Beach Drive for a report of an explosion.

When they got there, they talked to the property owner, Paul Horvat, and his friend, Neil Cameron, who were both in the detached garage. Both men were burned and said they had been reloading ammunition. Horvat then said the gun powder was continuing to flare up.

The men told first responders they were refilling ammunition when the explosion happened. The sheriff's office reported last week crews learned the men had 10,000 rounds of ammunition, around 100 pounds of black powder and several chemical tanks in the garage.

Both men were airlifted to Blake Medical Center for treatment of serious burns.

On Monday, the Sarasota County Fire Department released its report of the incident. In it, the department said when firefighters and deputies first got there and spoke to the men, there was no fire -- just some "residual light smoke lingering at the ceiling" in the garage.

When both men were airlifted, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office bomb technicians recommended expanding the evacuation zone and helping close streets and evacuate nearby homes.

While awaiting the bomb team, firefighters said they saw a small amount of brown smoke coming from the eves of the garage. The department said that was the same location as the room where the first explosion occurred.

About two minutes later, a fire broke out through the roof in that area.

"Due to delays with establishing water supply and the increasing intensity of the fire, a second alarm was transmitted," the department wrote in its report.

The department said at that point, the fire was threatening the power lines and Florida Power and Light was called to shut down the grid in the area.

While firefighters were working to control the blaze, "ammunition stored in the garage started going off at a rapid rate." The department said all first responders were then told to take cover and stay away from the building.

In its report, the department said it took about an hour to get the fire under control.

"The building was extremely compromised with major cracks on all four corners and with walls bowing out at the top," the report states. "All trusses had burned and there was no roof left or support for the walls."

The State Fire Marshall is still investigating but had to wait until the next morning to let the building cool.

No update has been released on the men's conditions following being airlifted for burns.

