Do you taste that? Sarasota County water cleaning process to change temporarily

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — If the water in Sarasota County starts to taste and smell different this week, local leaders say you have nothing to worry about.

The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority, which supplies water to more than half of the county, announced earlier this month that it's temporarily changing its water cleaning process.

Starting Monday, April 10, through Sunday, May 14, most of Sarasota County's drinking water will be disinfected with only chlorine instead of a combination of chlorine and ammonia.

"This process meets all federal and state standards for drinking water," Sarasota County wrote in a news release.

County leaders ensured that this cleaning process may change the taste, smell and color of your water – but it will still be completely safe to drink.

"Should you experience these temporary changes, you should flush your plumbing system by running faucets until the water runs clear; however, boiling water is not necessary," the release reads.

The county did say that those on kidney dialysis who use a proportioning machine at home should contact their physician to ensure water is safe for use.

Customers may also want to check for discolored water in their washing machines before putting clothes in.