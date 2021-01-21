Sarasota County opens its first drive-thru vaccination site

"It's still just luck of the draw. It's like winning the lottery if you can get in,” area resident Rick Johnston said.



He and his wife Cindee Johnston say they felt like they hit the jackpot after being able to get their initial dose of the vaccine at the Twin Lakes Park drive-thru site.



"We've been trying since the very beginning. We just got lucky yesterday I guess,” Rick said. “3,000 out of 50,000 got in and we were one of the lucky groups!"



The Johnston’s say if the county hadn't changed its registration process they may not have gotten this opportunity.



“It was very quick and easy compared to what it used to be,” Rick said. “Big improvement,” Cindee added.



To get a shot at Twin Lakes Park you need to have an appointment, and a plan to make it back there for the second shot.



"We do ask that people receiving that first dose of the vaccine are available to receive their second dose 28 days later,” Steve Huard with DOH Sarasota said. “So, it's important if you are coming for a vaccine that you are in the community."



Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to crack down on "vaccine tourism," but the county says it has not received any direct guidance from the state on how to handle that. If you do have an appointment at their drive-thru site, they recommend you bring proof of residency whether that be a Florida license or a bill.



"If we realize somebody in our line is a vaccine tourist we will go ahead and turn them around in the line, but otherwise we want to make sure anyone who wants that vaccine is able to receive it,” Huard said.



"I think that's a great thing. I mean each state is only allotted so much and for our allotment to go to people from another state doesn't make a lot of sense to us,” Rick said.



For now, the Johnston's count down the days until their second dose.



“I feel so much better,” Cindee said. “I miss my grandkids!