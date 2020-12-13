x
Sarasota County

Troopers investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Sarasota

Troopers said the crash shut down the intersection of Beneva Road and Beneva Terrace.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday shut down the intersection of Beneva Road and Beneva Terrace in Sarasota. 

Florida highway patrol troopers told WWSB the crash happened just before 5 p.m. The intersection was reopened just before 9:30 p.m., according to investigators. 

Investigators said a car and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

