Troopers investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — A deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday shut down the intersection of Beneva Road and Beneva Terrace in Sarasota.

Florida highway patrol troopers told WWSB the crash happened just before 5 p.m. The intersection was reopened just before 9:30 p.m., according to investigators.

Investigators said a car and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.

