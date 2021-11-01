Sarasota police need your help finding woman last seen Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police need your help finding a missing woman and her chihuahua.
Officers say Dawn Guzman was last seen at about 3 p.m. Sunday near 41st and Bayshore.
Police described her as 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen in dark sweatpants and a dark-colored Patriots sweater. She could also have purple luggage with her.
Offices add she has a chihuahua named Delilah with her.
Sarasota Police is asking anyone who sees her to call 941-316-1199 or 911.
- Are COVID-19 mitigation efforts positively impacting flu season?
- Bucs, Saints face-off in NFC divisional playoff game
- Police arrest Tampa Bay man seen carrying Pelosi's lectern
- Doctors think Florida has more COVID-19 variant cases than we know of
- Is Twitter violating President Trump's right to free speech? Expert says no
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter