Sarasota police need your help finding woman last seen Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police need your help finding a missing woman and her chihuahua.

Officers say Dawn Guzman was last seen at about 3 p.m. Sunday near 41st and Bayshore.

Police described her as 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen in dark sweatpants and a dark-colored Patriots sweater. She could also have purple luggage with her.

Offices add she has a chihuahua named Delilah with her.

Sarasota Police is asking anyone who sees her to call 941-316-1199 or 911.

We're asking for help finding Dawn Guzman. Last seen near 41st & Bayshore 3p Sunday. She's 5'5", apx 110lbs & last seen wearing dark sweatpants & dark/gray patriots sweater. She left on foot w chihuahua, Delilah & purple luggage. If you've seen Ms Guzman, call 911 or 941-316-1199 pic.twitter.com/QmEg1Kb4SP — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) January 11, 2021

