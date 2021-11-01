x
Sarasota County

Sarasota police need your help finding woman last seen Sunday

Officers say Dawn Guzman was last seen at about 3 p.m. Sunday near 41st and Bayshore.
Credit: Sarasota PD

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police need your help finding a missing woman and her chihuahua.

Officers say Dawn Guzman was last seen at about 3 p.m. Sunday near 41st and Bayshore.

Police described her as 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen in dark sweatpants and a dark-colored Patriots sweater. She could also have purple luggage with her.

Offices add she has a chihuahua named Delilah with her. 

Sarasota Police is asking anyone who sees her to call 941-316-1199 or 911. 

