Sarasota County

Pedestrian killed in crash on US 41 in Sarasota

The southbound lanes of U.S. 41 have reopened after being shut down for several hours.
SARASOTA, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after being hit by a driver in Sarasota, the sheriff's office wrote in a release.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on southbound U.S. 41 at Upper Glencoe Avenue. 

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 35-year-old man was walking across U.S. 41 when he was hit by the front right of a pickup truck driven by a 75-year-old man.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. 

