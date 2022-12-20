Man riding bike hit and killed in Sarasota crash

The bicyclist was hit by two separate cars.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A bicyclist is dead following a Monday night crash on U.S. 41, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the area of S. Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) and Bay Acres Avenue.

A 61-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound in the outside lane of U.S. 41 when he was hit by a pickup truck from behind, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

Troopers say the crash caused the man to separate from his bike and land on the road, where he was hit by a sedan.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither driver was injured in the crash.

For some time Monday night, drivers were asked to avoid the area as a portion of S. Tamiami Trail was shut down as authorities investigated.