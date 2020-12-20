x
Passenger killed, driver and 2nd person injured in Sarasota crash

The South Tamiami Trail at North Washington Boulevard split is expected to be closed for several hours.
SARASOTA, Fla. — A person died after the car they were riding in went off the road and crashed at the U.S. 41 and U.S. 301 split.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Police say it's believed the driver, who had two passengers in the car, was heading north on U.S. 41 (South Tamiami Trail) when they couldn't take the westbound curve. The car hit a light pole and tree before coming to a stop in the median.

One passenger died, while the driver and other passenger were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, a news release reads.

Police say it's not yet known what led up to the crash or if speed, drugs, or alcohol were involved. The roadway will be closed for several hours as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarasota police at 941-263-6773.

