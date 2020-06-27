Deadly crash shuts down State Road 72 in Sarasota

The Sarasota Sheriff's Office says the road will be closed for several hours.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — State Road 72 is shut down in both directions after a deadly crash between a motorcycle and SUV.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 58-year-old man and 54-year-old woman died after an SUV drifted into the opposite lane, hitting the Harley Davidson head-on.

East and westbound lanes are closed on SR 72 near Sidell Road while crews investigate. The closure is expected to last for several hours.

Criminal charges could be filed following an investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for more.

