DNA helps Sarasota police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run crash

Swabs were taken from the car's steering wheel.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department says it was able to close a deadly hit-and-run investigation from January thanks to red-light camera video and DNA.

According to a press release, Leyonna Dunbar, 29, was responsible for hitting and killing a 66-year-old man in the early morning hours of Jan. 22.

Officers say they were able to use red-light camera footage to see Dunbar passing through a traffic light at U.S. 41 and University Parkway with damage to her front right panel and windshield.

Registration information for the car matched the make and model of evidence at the scene, according to police. Dunbar's car was later towed, and a search warrant was executed.

The police department notes it took DNA swabs from the steering wheel and located a Taco Bell receipt during their search.

Three months later, in April, the DNA came back as a match for Dunbar, according to police.

Sarasota police officers arrested Dunbar, of Bradenton, on May 14 at her job and transported her to the Sarasota County Jail where she is being held on $185,000 bond. She is facing charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving with a suspended license.