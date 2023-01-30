Police investigate 2 deadly hit-and-run crashes on same Sarasota road

Both crashes happened Friday night on Fruitville Road. Police don't believe they are connected.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two men are dead after two separate hit-and-run crashes that happened 20 minutes apart on the same Sarasota road.

Now, the Sarasota Police Department is searching for the drivers responsible.

The first crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. Friday near Fruitville Road and Orange Avenue. Police say a 56-year-old man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

According to the police department, there were no known witnesses to this crash, but "there were obvious signs that the man had been hit by a vehicle."

The second crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Friday near Fruitville Road and Beneva Road. Officers arrived to find a 64-year-old Tennessee man dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw a driver hit a man and then drive off.

Officers do not believe the crashes are connected.

Anyone who may have been in the area with information or videos about the crashes is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit at 941-263-6822 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online.