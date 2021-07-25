Sheriff: Person shot, killed in Sarasota

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Sarasota.
Deputies say it happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the area of 3250 DeSoto Road in Sarasota.
The sheriff's office says witnesses told deputies a man got into an argument outside with another person. During the confrontation, the man shot the person and then drove away traveling eastbound on Desoto Road.
The person died at the scene, according to deputies. They have not been identified at this time.
Deputies say the suspected shooter is a white or Hispanic man last seen wearing a white tank top. He was seen leaving the area in a grey or silver sedan with another man. The sheriff's office did not provide more details on either the suspected shooter or the man inside the car.
Deputies say they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there isn't a threat to the public.
If anyone has information is asked to call the Sarasota Sheriff's Office at 941-861-5800 or 911. To remain anonymous, call crime stoppers at 941-366-8477 or online here.
