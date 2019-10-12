SARASOTA, Fla. — There is no threat to the community following a shooting in a Sarasota neighborhood, deputies said.
It happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Way and Tuttle Avenue, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
Authorities stress the shooting scene is secure and there is no additional threat to the public.
An investigation is ongoing.
