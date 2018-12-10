SARASOTA, Fla. -- The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is conducting a suspicious death investigation after finding human remains in Collier County.

According to a news release, the body has been identified as a Sarasota County resident.

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate and are working closely with the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

No further information was readily available for release by the sheriff's office.

Stay with 10News for further details on this ongoing investigation.

