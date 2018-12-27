The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is performing a death investigation at a marina near Southpoint Drive on Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says employees at the marina reported seeing a dead body and called 911. The body was reportedly seen just after 11 a.m.

Deputies say the deceased person is a man between the age of 45 to 55 years old.

Stay with 10News for further details on this developing story.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.