Sarasota deputy returns with Christmas gifts after helping save infant's life

He and another deputy jumped into action after a near-drowning.

VENICE, Fla. — Two Florida deputies saved the life of an infant who had no pulse after almost drowning in her family's pool.

It happened two days after Thanksgiving, but the story is just now getting attention after one of those deputies came back to check on the family.

Sarasota County deputies Mike Nickerson and Tony Egoville were first to respond to the Venice home where the 10-month-old had been in the pool on Nov. 28. Without hesitation, they began CPR and kept it up in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

It was the longest they'd ever performed CPR in their careers. But, it worked.

Baby Charlee regained consciousness, thanks to those committed deputies. She was eventually transferred to All Children's Hospital, where she was intubated for 10 days. She has since been released back home.

Deputy Nickerson recently stopped by her house to check in on the family and drop off some Christmas gifts.

"Charlee is doing great and her mom Stephanie - who greeted Deputy Nickerson with a huge hug - tells us Mike will forever be a part of her family," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement. "Deputy Nickerson, who has served for nearly 25 years, tells us this will forever be one of the most impactful calls of his career."

What other people are reading right now: