Sarasota County

Sarasota County deputies involved in shooting in city limits

It happened along Palm Avenue in Sarasota.
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is responding to a law enforcement-involved shooting along South Palm Avenue near Alderman Street in Sarasota.

It happened only a few blocks from Bayfront Park.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

"Preliminary information indicates both deputies are OK," the agency wrote in a statement on social media.

While the shooting happened within city limits, the sheriff's office is handling the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

