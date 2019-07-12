NOKOMIS, Fla. — A Sarasota County deputy shot and killed a man after he refused to drop his weapon and pointed it toward law enforcement, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were called around 12:39 a.m. Saturday to the Palm and Pines Mobile and RV Park on a report of someone hearing yelling and possible gunshots.

The first deputy to arrive came across a man, 65-year-old Mark Richard Coleman, laying on top of his screaming wife, according to a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office news release.

It says the deputy told the man to get off the woman. He refused, told the deputy to shoot him and put a gun in his mouth.

Deputies say the man eventually took the weapon out of his mouth and was grabbed from behind from another person. A struggle ensued and at some point, the man pointed the gun toward the deputy.

The deputy fired a single shot and killed the man.

Coleman's wife was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The sheriff's office says no one else was hurt.

The deputy was placed under paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

