SARASOTA, Fla. -- Detectives have identified persons of interest in the search for a gunman who shot at an ambulance early Monday.

Deputies say an unknown individual fired several shots at two Sarasota County Fire Department paramedics around 4 a.m. on Goodrich Avenue near 29th Street.

MORE: Search underway for gunman who shot at paramedics inside ambulance in Sarasota

There were no injuries in the shooting, and no charges have been filed at this time. It remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sarasota Police Detective Adam Morningstar at 941-364-7338.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.