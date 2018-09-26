SARASOTA, Fla. -- The McDermott family only had their puppy, named Charlie, for four months before he tragically died Saturday.

Charlie, a 70-pound Great Pyrenees, was electrocuted when he stepped on a manhole cover with wet paws, our news partners WWSB-TV reported.

"It's just so hard," owner Debbie McDermott told WWSB. "He was our home, he was our family, he was the love, he was the joy."

The McDermotts told WWSB a routine walk on Saturday turned tragic when Charlie walked over a street light manhole and was electrocuted. McDermott said paramedics pronounced her dog dead at the scene.

Florida Power and Light said it shut off power to that line until it could be fixed.

"To lose your dog in four months that something that could have been (avoided), it's negligence. I feel like we should still have Charlie today," McDermott told WWSB.

But the McDermotts said they hope someone can learn from the tragedy.

The City of Sarasota owns the manhole and said the dog was electrocuted because of a burnt wire underground in the pull box that had come in contact with the manhole lid.

The city told WWSB the wiring has now been repaired and the staff is performing precautionary inspections of other boxes in the area.

Read more of WWSB's coverage, here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP